SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 26-year-old man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in San Francisco’s Mission District Thursday

afternoon, police said today.

The victim and the suspect were arguing in the area of 24th and Mission streets around 4:30 p.m.

The suspect, described as a 17-year-old black man, stabbed the victim with a knife, according to police.

The suspect fled on foot, police said. No arrest has been made in the case.