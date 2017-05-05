Raiders’ Conley maintains innocence in rape accusation

By Published:
Gareon Conley
FILE - In this March 6, 2017, file photo, Ohio State defensive back Gareon Conley runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. An attorney for the former Ohio State star says the player denies an accusation made in a police report released Tuesday, April 25, 2017, that he sexually assaulted a woman. No charges have been filed and the incident is still being investigated by police. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) – Oakland Raiders first-round draft pick Gareon Conley called his meeting with police this week about a rape accusation another chance to prove his innocence.

Conley met with Cleveland police Monday to give a statement and a DNA sample. A police report released last week says that a 23-year-old woman told officers that Conley raped her in a hotel bathroom on April 9. No charges have been filed.

Conley’s attorney, Kevin Spellacy, said earlier this week that there was “a consensual sexual event” that did not include intercourse.

The Raiders have expressed confidence after drafting Conley 24th overall that he will not be charged in the case. But questions about it still surrounded him at his first practice as a pro at rookie minicamp.

