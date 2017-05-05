LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KRON) — If you are a fan of the popular TV show “Breaking Bad,” this next story might sound familiar.

If not, in short, the show is about a chemistry teacher who turns to making methamphetamine to fund his cancer treatment.

In a case of life imitating art, 56-year-old John Gose has pleaded guilty to making the drug.

And like Walter White in the fictional show, Gose is a middle-aged high school chemistry teacher who worked in New Mexico.

He was caught late October during a traffic stop.

Police found a Styrofoam chest packed with all the tools needed to make meth.

A further investigation turned up the ingredients to produce about a pound of the drug.

