SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 47-year-old San Francisco man has been arrested for allegedly having hundreds of images of child porn.

Police arrested Douglas Forrester at his home Tuesday in the 200 block of Noe Street.

The investigation began on Mar. 2017. Forrester was uploading graphic child porn online, police said.

During the investigation, police found hundreds of child porn files on numerous media devices.

Forrester was charged with possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, and possession of over 600 files of child pornography.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES