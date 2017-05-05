Sierra LaMar jury deliberations break for weekend

(KRON) Deliberations in the Sierra LaMar murder trial are on hold over the weekend. The jury will resume its work on Monday morning.

Legal expert Steven Clark tells KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe “the jury deliberation could take a long time because each piece of evidence has been scrutinized by experts and the jury is now going to have to evaluate that evidence.”

Antolin Garcia-Torres, 26, could face the death penalty if convicted by the jurors who have spent the last three months hearing extensive witness testimony on the five-year-old case.

On Wednesday, Garcia-Torres’ defense attorney gave his closing argument in the San Jose courtroom following a seven-hour argument from the prosecutor that began Tuesday morning.

Defense attorney Al Lopez accused prosecutors of distracting the jury with “shame evidence” and then presented his “top 10 reasons” for the lack of evidence that Sierra is dead, a key question in the no-body case.

Garcia-Torres is accused of killing Sierra Lamar.

On March 16, 2012, 15-year-old Sierra disappeared early in the morning on a lonely rural road in Morgan Hill. She was headed to the school bus stop just a few minutes walk from her home.

#SierraLaMar jury to resume deliberations Monday. Search team volunteers await verdict and “justice for Sierra,”. Story 5pm @kron4news pic.twitter.com/l29H4mziq4 — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 5, 2017

