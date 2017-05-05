Sonoma County Sheriff Deputies investigate officer-involved shooting in Cotati

COTATI, Sonoma Co. (KRON) — Sheriff deputies with Sonoma County have launched an investigation into an officer-involved shooting involving a Sonoma State University police officer, early Friday morning.

A Sonoma State University police officer opened fire at a 22-year-old Latino male who is believed to be connected to a domestic violence incident which occurred around 2:00 a.m., according to Sonoma County sheriff’s department.

Sheriff deputies said the domestic incident originated in downtown Cotati when nearby bars were preparing to close down for the night. Several altercations were taking place throughout the area, and Cotati police requested assistance from Sonoma State police.

One disturbance erupted near the Plaza, shortly after officers were alerted of a physical fight between a man and woman. According to sheriff deputies, four women reported a man pulled a gun on one of them as they tried to break up the fight. The man threatened to pull the trigger on the woman, who had a gun pointed at her head, if the other women did not leave.

Following the domestic violence incident, officers heard multiple gunshots in the area. Upon arrival officers were not able to locate the suspect nor the victim. Police did collect four casings from a handgun.

Approximately at 4:45 a.m., one Sonoma State University police officer was in the 100 block of East Cotati Avenue following up on the previous domestic incident. The officer located a subject who walked out of a creek bed, and the officer believed it was the same suspect connected to the incident.

When the officer made contact with the subject, the subject then fled on foot.

According to sheriff deputies, the officer pursued the subject and an altercation ensued. The officer used his taser in an unsuccessful manner, so the officer proceeded to fire his weapon on the subject twice.

The subject was transported to a nearby hospital and underwent surgery immediately right after. Sheriff deputies said the condition of the subject is unknown at this time.