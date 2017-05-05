Tech Report: Hulu vs. YouTube streaming TV service

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Hulu is now offering a $40 a month live TV streaming plan to entice you to cut the cord.

This is just three weeks after YouTube TV rolled out offering a similar service.

KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate shows you what Hulu is offering and how it compares to YouTube’s plan.

WEB LINKS:

Hulu: https://www.hulu.com/press/hulu-launches-new-live-tv-streaming-service-adds-channels-from-scripps-networks-interactive/

YouTube: https://tv.youtube.com/

