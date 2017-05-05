SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Hulu is now offering a $40 a month live TV streaming plan to entice you to cut the cord.
This is just three weeks after YouTube TV rolled out offering a similar service.
KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate shows you what Hulu is offering and how it compares to YouTube’s plan.
Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full tech report.
WEB LINKS:
Hulu: https://www.hulu.com/press/hulu-launches-new-live-tv-streaming-service-adds-channels-from-scripps-networks-interactive/
YouTube: https://tv.youtube.com/
