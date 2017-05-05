The World According to Gary: Giants come out on top

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about the San Francisco Giants, Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox.

The Giants and Dodgers played late into Wednesday night and the Giants came out on top winning 4-1.

The Baltimore Orioles were upset with the way things were handled during Wednesday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox after starting pitcher Kevin Gausman was ejected in the bottom of the second inning for hitting Xander Bogaerts with a pitch.

Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale may face a suspension for throwing a pitch behind Orioles third baseman Manny Machado.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s