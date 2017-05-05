The World According to Gary: Giants come out on top

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about the San Francisco Giants, Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox.
The Giants and Dodgers played late into Wednesday night and the Giants came out on top winning 4-1.
The Baltimore Orioles were upset with the way things were handled during Wednesday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox after starting pitcher Kevin Gausman was ejected in the bottom of the second inning for hitting Xander Bogaerts with a pitch.
Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale may face a suspension for throwing a pitch behind Orioles third baseman Manny Machado.
