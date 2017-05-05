Two arrest made after stolen vehicle from San Francisco was located in San Bruno

SAN BRUNO (KRON) — Two men were arrested in San Bruno in connection to a stolen vehicle, narcotic related offenses and possession of stolen property Thursday night.

According to San Bruno police, Anthony Albillar, 28, and David Montez, 35, were arrested May 4. near the San Bruno BART station around 8:45 p.m. after officers discovered the vehicle both were in was stolen.

Police units said the two suspects were driving near the station, when officers learned the vehicle was stolen from San Francisco. Officers initiated a traffic stop and arrested without incident Albillar and Montez.

Albillar and Montez were booked into the San Mateo County Jail, and officers are attempting to locate the owners of the found property.

