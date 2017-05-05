Victims of Berkeley balcony collapse win partial settlement

FILE- In this Wednesday, June 17, 2015 file photo, a worker measures near the remaining wood from an apartment building balcony that collapsed in Berkeley, Calif. The balcony broke loose from the building during a 21st birthday party early Tuesday, June 16, 2015, killing several people and seriously injuring others. Prosecutors in the San Francisco Bay Area say they will lead a criminal investigation into the Berkeley balcony collapse that killed six college students. The development comes after building inspectors said the fifth-floor balcony that snapped off an apartment building was supported by wooden beams badly rotted by exposure to moisture. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – The victims of a balcony collapse in Berkeley, California that killed six college students have reached a settlement with some of the companies they sued in 2015.

Lawyers for the families of the students who died and seven others who were injured said the settlement amounts are confidential. In statements Friday they noted that they payments will not restore lives.

The students, many from Ireland, were at a birthday party when the balcony collapsed, sending them 50 feet down to the street below.

Segue Construction is among the seven companies that agreed to settle. The lawsuits said Segue used cheaper materials to construct the balcony, making it more susceptible to water damage.

Building manager Greystar and building owner BlackRock did not agree to settle so lawsuits against the companies continue.

