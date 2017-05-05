VIDEO: Fast-melting snow causes Sierra flooding

By , and Published:

 

TRUCKEE (KRON) — KRON4 has been telling you about the flood advisory this week for the Sierra, particularly along the Truckee River.

And there is some flooding on Friday too.

The California Highway Patrol posted a picture of the west fork of the Carson River in Alpine County.

It came with a note the river had breached its banks, but it does not appear to be anything severe.

The CHP says this is all from the snow melting. The west fork is a popular fishing spot in the Sierra.

The rapidly melting snowpack in the Sierra isn’t just causing runoff problems in the Sierra.

Some homeowners are unexpectedly confronting flooding problems.

Watch the above video to see the full report on the Sierra flooding.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s