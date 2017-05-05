TRUCKEE (KRON) — KRON4 has been telling you about the flood advisory this week for the Sierra, particularly along the Truckee River.

And there is some flooding on Friday too.

The California Highway Patrol posted a picture of the west fork of the Carson River in Alpine County.

It came with a note the river had breached its banks, but it does not appear to be anything severe.

The CHP says this is all from the snow melting. The west fork is a popular fishing spot in the Sierra.

The rapidly melting snowpack in the Sierra isn’t just causing runoff problems in the Sierra.

Some homeowners are unexpectedly confronting flooding problems.

Watch the above video to see the full report on the Sierra flooding.

