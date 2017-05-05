VIDEO: Las Vegas police seek attacker in fatal one-punch sidewalk death

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas are looking for an assailant who they say struck and killed a 45-year-old California man with a single punch during a brief confrontation on a downtown entertainment district sidewalk.

Officer Jacinto Rivera said Friday that investigators are trying to identify a man seen on police security video walking and then running away with another man following the attack early Sunday on Fremont Street.

The Clark County coroner says Luis Campos of La Puente, California, died Thursday at a Las Vegas hospital.

Campos’ brother, Drake Garibay, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal (http://bit.ly/2qAoNjy ) they were standing in line outside a club when the attacker stopped while walking past on the sidewalk, asked what Campos was looking at, and punched him.

Garibay said his brother never regained consciousness.

