MONTEREY COUNTY (KRON) — A Keurig Green Mountain Coffee plant in Monterey County is closing its doors this summer, leaving nearly 200 people without work.

Keurig announced this week it’s closing its manufacturing and distribution center in Castroville. One-hundred-eighty-three employees will be laid off.

A Monterey County supervisor says it was a decision made by the company and considers it a big loss for the area.

“It was a corporate decision,” Monterey County Supervisor John Phillips said. “There was some rivalry between which of the plants was going to take over and be maintained. East Coast prevailed versus the one here. This is a hit especially for the community of Castroville. It’s something we’re going to have to deal with.”

Keurig Green Mountain is offering employees transfers to their East Coast plant, severance packages, and retraining.

The plant will officially close Jul. 3.

