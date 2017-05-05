(KRON) — If you know a middle school kid, a parent, or a teacher of one, chances are you’ve seen the simple little colorful device that’s driving them all crazy lately.

It is called a Fidget Spinner, and even its name gives you a clue as to why some classrooms are banning them and some toy stores are selling out.

Business has been great for toy shops. The hottest toy for kids and kids at heart is the Fidget Spinner.

“You can sit there for hours and hours and you don’t get bored with them, they’re just fun to spin,” 13-year-old Aaron Schiff said.

Lori Hershman says the Fidget Spinner keeps your hands busy so you can concentrate.

“I’ve been up late at night,” Hershman said.

Jordie’s Toy Shoppe has been spinning, keeping the toy in stock.

“Now they are asking for these glow ones, the ones when you pin them, they’ll light up,” Hershman said.

Professor of Special Education at Quinnipiac University Judy Falaro says it’s a distraction in the classroom.

“Some of them are very loud and people are holding them up watching them do it and that can be annoying,” Schiff said.

The three-pronged gadget made of plastic and ball bearings is also marketed for people with autism and ADHD to provide a calming and distracting effect.

“To market it for people, for children who have special needs without a lot of research to show, and also since the way it has worked out in classrooms, it’s a tremendous distraction. I think that’s an injustice,” Falaro said.

The Fidget Spinner craze caught on a few months ago and is still going strong.

“We have been through a lot of fads in the past, and you could just feel the build up,” Hershman said.

Jordie’s Toy Shoppe thinks the fidget fad sweeping the nation will last until the end of the school year.

Schools in Kentucky, New York, Massachusetts, and Southern California have banned the toy from classrooms.

KRON4 reached out to school districts in the Bay Area to find out what their policies are on the Fidget Spinners.

And so far, they are still allowed.