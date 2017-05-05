LOS ANGELES (KRON) — People in Southern California saw a mysterious flash of light in the sky Thursday night.

And in case you missed it, you may have another chance to see.

People in Los Angeles saw a flash of light on the side of the highway. Experts are saying it was probably a shooting star from a meteor shower that is about to peak.

It’s called the Eta Aquarids.

They happen every May.

And it will peak early Saturday morning and you could see 20 to 40 shooting stars every hour.

The best time to see them would be between 3:30 a.m. and sunrise.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES