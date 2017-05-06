3 adults, 4 minors arrested in Milpitas for attempted burglary

MILPITAS (KRON)– Three adults and four minors were arrested on Tuesday in Milpitas for attempted burglary according to police.

The incident happened around 1:16 p.m. near Whitcomb Court.

A resident returned home and saw two unknown males coming out of the side yard, police said.

The suspects left in a black SUV that was driven by an unknown female.

The resident immediately called 911 to report what happened and provided them with the vehicle’s license plate number.

Officers credit the resident’s timely information for assisting in capturing the suspects.

Police spotted the SUV traveling on Interstate 680 three minutes later and followed the vehicle into the Town Center on East Calaveras Boulevard, police said.

Police initiated a high-risk stop.

The front passenger, 22-year-old Jeremiah Darrell McLeod of San Jose, and a juvenile male passenger ran from the vehicle but later taken into custody after a foot pursuit.

The driver, 19-year-old Theresa Marie Prada of San Jose, and another passenger, 22-year-old Dwane Deangelo Lee Ricks II of Campbell, along with three juvenile male passengers remained near the SUV and were taken into custody, police said.

McLeod was booked into the Santa Clara County jail for attempted burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, resisting arrest, and the warrants. Prada and

Prada and Ricks were booked into the Santa Clara County jail for attempted burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The four juvenile males were booked into the Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall for attempted burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES