OAKLAND (BCN) — BART officials this morning have issued an advisory reminding riders there will be no service between the Fruitvale and Lake Merritt stations in Oakland today and Sunday.

The Lake Merritt station will be closed for track work being done over the weekend.

There will be a free bus bridge for riders.

BART officials said riders should expect 20 to 40 minute delays when using the bus bridge, especially for trains heading to Oakland International Airport.