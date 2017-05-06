Firefighters extinguish electrical fire in Atherton

ATHERTON (BCN) — Firefighters responded Wednesday to an explosion and shed fire in Atherton.

Menlo Park Fire Protection District personnel responded Wednesday at 3:50 a.m. to a home on Holbrook Lane and located a shed and fence behind the home’s garage that were burning.

Firefighters managed knock down the fire by 4 a.m.

Investigators determined the fire was likely started by electrical wiring that was used to power a pump needed as part of a well water system.

The fire caused an estimated $6,000 in damage to the shed and fence.

There were no injuries reported.