French voters in the Bay Area cast ballots in presidential election

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– French nationalists who live in the Bay Area lined up in San Francisco to vote in the French election Saturday.

The foreign voters cast their ballots in the wake of a presidential candidate’s, Emmanuel Macron, hacking attack.

“You know I try not to be influenced and I did vote for what I wanted to vote despite all this information,” said one voter.

The leaked documents did not seem to sway Bay Area voters choice in the national election held Sunday in France.

Macron still has the lead in the latest polls over the right wing candidate, Marin Le Pen.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s