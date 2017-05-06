Man arrested in Santa Rosa after vehicle pursuit with police

SANTA ROSA (BCN) — Police in Santa Rosa this morning arrested a man in connection with a vehicle pursuit that ended when the suspect reportedly rammed his Honda into a patrol vehicle.

Jerry Wilson, 44, was arrested on suspicion of felony evading, assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and on an outstanding warrant for driving on a suspended license, according to police.

At 3:14 a.m., a Santa Rosa police officer was patrolling the area of Fourth Street at Farmers Lane when the officer observed an older model Honda with several vehicle code violations.

The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, and the Honda initially pulled into a shopping center on Fourth Street, but the driver then allegedly started accelerating through the parking lot, police said.

The officer pursued the vehicle around the area of Fourth Street and Bryden Lane at speeds of more than 50 mph, allegedly, until the vehicle turned onto Diamond Court, a dead-end street.

The Honda came to a stop, but as the officer exited his vehicle, the driver allegedly accelerated in reverse and rammed the front of the police vehicle, police said.

Officers were then able to pull the driver, identified as Wilson, out of the vehicle and take him into custody.