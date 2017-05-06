Man falls to death at Sutter Home Winery in St. Helena

NAPA COUNTY (KRON)–A Vallejo man installing refrigeration piping at Sutter Home Winery in St. Helena died Thursday afternoon after falling 16-feet through the roof, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office said 56-year-old Daniel Colombo was doing repair work at 100 Main Street around 12:40 p.m., when he fell through a fiberglass light panel to his death.
According to the sheriff’s office, Colombo was not wearing a safety harness at the time of the incident and died as a result of severe head injuries.
Both the District Attorney’s Office and the Division of Occupational Safety and Health are conducting investigations.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- SAN JOSE POLICE FATALLY SHOOT MAN WHO ALLEGEDLY KILLED EX’S PARENTS
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS VICTIM ASKED TO CALL MOM AS HE WAS DYING
- TEEN WITH AUTISM DENIED UN TRIP HE WON WITH ESSAY CONTEST
- VIDEO SHOWS WOMAN FAKING HER OWN WORKPLACE INJURY
- ARMY PHOTOGRAPHER CAPTURED HER OWN DEATH IN MORTAR EXPLOSION
- CALIFORNIA HOMEOWNER HOLDS TEEN BURGLARY SUSPECTS AT GUNPOINT
- WOMAN MOVES INTO NEW HOUSE, FINDS NEARLY 100 SNAKES