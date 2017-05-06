Man falls to death at Sutter Home Winery in St. Helena

A sign for complimentary tastings hangs outside Sutter Home Winery in St. Helena, Calif. (ap)

NAPA COUNTY (KRON)–A Vallejo man installing refrigeration piping at Sutter Home Winery in St. Helena died Thursday afternoon after falling 16-feet through the roof, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said 56-year-old Daniel Colombo was doing repair work at 100 Main Street around 12:40 p.m., when he fell through a fiberglass light panel to his death.

According to the sheriff’s office, Colombo was not wearing a safety harness at the time of the incident and died as a result of severe head injuries.

Both the District Attorney’s Office and the Division of Occupational Safety and Health are conducting investigations.

