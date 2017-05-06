Person crawls from overturned, partially submerged vehicle in Livermore

LIVERMORE (KRON)– A person managed to escape from their overturned vehicle after crashing into a creek Friday night, according to Alameda County Fire officials.
The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Mines Road.
Firefighters, fire officials, and the California Highway Patrol responded to the solo-vehicle collision.
They found the overturned vehicle was partially submerged in a creek.
Officials said the occupant managed to crawl from the vehicle and was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.
CHP is investigating the incident.
On Friday, May 5, 2017 at 8:52PM, #ALCOFire Battalion Three, Engine 18, Engine 308, Engine 320 & Engine 420, Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department Truck 96, Paramedics Plus and CHP responded to a solo vehicle off of Mines Road into a creek. One occupant crawled out of the vehicle with moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. #ALCOFirefighters #Livermore #AlamedaCounty #ACFD #firefighters #paramedics #EMS
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- SAN JOSE POLICE FATALLY SHOOT MAN WHO ALLEGEDLY KILLED EX’S PARENTS
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS VICTIM ASKED TO CALL MOM AS HE WAS DYING
- TEEN WITH AUTISM DENIED UN TRIP HE WON WITH ESSAY CONTEST
- VIDEO SHOWS WOMAN FAKING HER OWN WORKPLACE INJURY
- ARMY PHOTOGRAPHER CAPTURED HER OWN DEATH IN MORTAR EXPLOSION
- CALIFORNIA HOMEOWNER HOLDS TEEN BURGLARY SUSPECTS AT GUNPOINT
- WOMAN MOVES INTO NEW HOUSE, FINDS NEARLY 100 SNAKES