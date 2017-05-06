Person crawls from overturned, partially submerged vehicle in Livermore

(Alameda County Fire)

LIVERMORE (KRON)– A person managed to escape from their overturned vehicle after crashing into a creek Friday night, according to Alameda County Fire officials.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Mines Road.

Firefighters, fire officials, and the California Highway Patrol responded to the solo-vehicle collision.

They found the overturned vehicle was partially submerged in a creek.

Officials said the occupant managed to crawl from the vehicle and was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

CHP is investigating the incident.

