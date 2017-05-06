Police arrest two suspects in connection to car burglaries in Milpitas

MILPITAS (BCN) — Police in Milpitas arrested two suspects last week in connection with burglarizing vehicles.

Jacquelyn Monique Sanchez, 25, of Santa Clara, and Omar Encarnacion Ancheta, 35, of San Jose, were arrested on suspicion of automobile burglary, possession of a controlled substance for sales, possession of marijuana for sales, identity theft, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, false impersonation, possession of drug paraphernalia and on outstanding warrants.

On April 28, at 2:58 a.m., officers with the Milpitas Police Department responded to Sunnyhills Court on a report a subject was looking into parked cars with a flashlight while being followed by someone in a dark SUV.

Officers arrived at the scene as the SUV, a gray 2002 Chevy Tahoe, was fleeing the area.

Officers tried to stop the SUV, but it fled the area.

Police later located the SUV abandoned in a residential driveway in the area of Gosser Street near Conway Street.

Investigators located narcotics, marijuana and stolen property inside the SUV, police said.

Officers also located stolen mail and electronics near the SUV.

After searching the area, officers located Sanchez and Ancheta hiding behind a parked car and identified them as the suspects who fled in the SUV, police said.

Police said both suspects provided false information to officers and had active warrants out for their arrests.



