Q&A: Trump’s new travel ban faces key test in appeals court

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries is about to be scrutinized by a federal appeals court for the first time.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments Monday in the case that has thwarted the president’s attempt to bar certain people from entering the country in the name of national security.

The Richmond, Virginia-based court will examine a federal judge in Maryland’s ruling that blocks the administration from temporarily barring new visas for people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

A federal judge in Hawaii has also halted that provision as well as the freeze on the U.S. refugee program. Trump’s administration is fighting that decision in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.