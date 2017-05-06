Rise in crime on Stanford campus

PALO ALTO (KRON)– There has been a series of crimes on Stanford University’s campus in the last few weeks which include sexual assaults, indecent exposure, and the latest is an attempted burglary.

The burglary happened Sunday morning around 10 a.m. at the Roble Hall dorms.

A student discovered a man trying to pry his screen open.

The suspect fled the scene and is described as Hispanic male in 30s.

He has short dark hair, stands 5’9″ with a heavy build.

Earlier this week, university police arrested Jun Nicado Pegarido on prowling charges.

In April two people were sexually assaulted within minutes of each other.

Police are still searching for the suspect in that case who is described as a bald white man.

