Three minor’s arrested in connection to an assault with a deadly weapon

PETALUMA (BCN) — Three youths were arrested Friday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and felony assault related to two fights last month in Petaluma

that sent a fourth youth to a hospital, police said today.

The three youths were arrested at their homes at about 9 a.m.

They are suspected of knocking a youth unconscious and kicking and punching the victim. The injured youth has since been released from the hospital, Lt. Brian Miller said.

One of the alleged fights occurred at around 11:30 p.m. April 28 in the Keller Street parking garage. A second allegedly occurred a little while later in the 800 block of Petaluma Boulevard North.

The next day officers went to Petaluma Valley Hospital where they found the victim.