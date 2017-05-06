Truck driver receives 10 year prison sentence for transporting drugs

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – A California truck driver who brought large quantities of drugs into New Jersey is now headed to prison, while another has admitted his role in a similar plot.

Oscar Franco, of Chula Vista, received a 10-year sentence Friday. The 59-year-old Franco had 36 kilograms of heroin in his tractor-trailer when state police stopped the vehicle on Interstate 78 in Greenwich Township for a routine commercial inspection.

New Jersey Attorney General Christopher Porrino says the heroin could have sold for more than $10 million on the street once it was cut and packaged.

In a separate case, Los Angeles resident Henry Cruz Ventura pleaded guilty Friday to possessing heroin with the intent to distribute. Authorities say 64 kilograms of heroin and 10 kilograms of cocaine were found in his truck.