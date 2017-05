Warriors take on Utah Jazz in Game 3

UTAH (KRON)– The Golden State Warriors faced off against Utah Jazz Saturday evening in Game 3 of round 2.

The Warriors have a 2-0 lead so far, after beating the Jazz 115-104 on Thursday.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr did not travel to Salt Lake City and was seeing a specialist at Duke University on Friday.

Warriors forward Draymond Green did not practice after tweaking his left knee during Game 2 but played Saturday night.

