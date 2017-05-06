YELP: Top wine tasting tours in Napa and Sonoma County

Related Coverage Wine Tasting in Sonoma

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Summer is around the corner and with temperatures rising, now is the time for those who are old enough to enjoy some delicious wine in Napa and Sonoma County.

Wine tasting is a popular choice among those who venture out in the area, and both locations have a good amount of tours that would allow you to quench your thirst without getting in your car.

Yelp’s Community Director Kevin Blum joins KRON4, and shares his recommendations on what to do in beautiful wine country.

Unique wine tasting tours have made the list. Some of the tours include cycling from winery to winery such as the famous tour “Sip N Cycle Tours” offered in Napa County.

To see what else Napa and Sonoma County has to offer watch the full segment above.