11-year-old girl revived with Narcan after overdose

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Police say an 11-year-old girl had to be revived with the antidote Narcan after a drug overdose in her Pittsburgh home.
Officers were called to the home Wednesday for a suspected overdose. A paramedic who responded tells the Post-Gazette the girl was using heroin.
Police say the child is in critical condition Thursday at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC.
They did not immediately provide other details.
