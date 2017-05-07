Community speaks out about special reading clinic closure in Oakland

Bay City News Published:

OAKLAND (BCN) — Teachers, parents and students of Oakland Unified School District will gather Monday to urge district administrators to not close a district
reading clinic.

According to OUSD teachers and advocates, district administrators recently announced plans to close the district’s Special Education Reading Clinic at the end of this school year.

At the clinic, students can receive one-on-one instruction with experienced reading specialists who develop individually-tailored plans to match each student’s needs and learning style. Students have gone from severely struggling readers to being fluent readers in only a year of receiving clinic services, according to advocates.

Teachers, students and parents will speak out against plans to close the clinic. They will meet at Cole School located at 1011 Union St. in Oakland on Monday at 5 p.m. before the school district’s Community Advisory Committee meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.

