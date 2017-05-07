Fire crews battle one alarm fire in Pleasanton

PLEASANTON (BCN) — Firefighters extinguished a blaze that broke out at a home in Pleasanton Saturday afternoon, fire officials said.

According to fire officials, the lone occupant of the house at 3604 Portsmouth Court was in a front room when she heard the smoke alarm go

off. She went to investigate and found a fire in her bedroom in the back of the house.

The victim tried to extinguish the fire, but was unsuccessful and left the house.

At 1:55 p.m., firefighters responded to the scene and saw smoke coming from the side and back of the house.

Crews took a hose line and battled flames and high heat down a hallway and into the bedroom where the fire was involved, fire officials said.

Fire crews also went to the roof to create ventilation for possible victims and firefighters inside.

Crews extinguished the one-alarm fire quickly, fire officials said.

Fire damage was limited to the bedroom, and high heat damage to the master bedroom and hallway. The rest of the house sustained smoke damage, but was structurally sound, fire officials said.

The lone occupant of the home was taken to Valley Care Medical Center to be checked for smoke inhalation. There were no injuries to firefighters, fire officials said.