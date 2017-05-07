Gas prices dropped 5 cents within two weeks

Associated Press Published:

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) – The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped 5 cents nationally over the past two weeks, to $2.41.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the drop reflected lower costs for crude oil, as well as abundant gas supplies.

She says the national average is 14 cents a gallon above the price a year ago.

Gas in San Francisco was the highest in the contiguous United States at an average of $3.02 a gallon. The lowest was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $2.02 a gallon.

The U.S. average diesel price is $2.57, down 2 cents from two weeks ago.

