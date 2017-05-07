Hiker airlifted to a hospital after injury on Mount Diablo Trail

Bay City News Published:
Snow on Mount Diablo. (Photo taken by Ed Cropley)

CONTRA COSTA Co. (BCN) — A hiker who broke her ankle Saturday on a remote Mt. Diablo trail was airlifted to safety and taken to a hospital, sheriff’s officials said today.

At 1:20 p.m. firefighters with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District asked the sheriff’s office to help with the rescue.

Sheriff’s officials sent their STARR 3 helicopter, which located the hiker about one mile up on Donner Creek Trail.

The hiker was on the ground and not moving, according to sheriff’s officials.

The helicopter crew flew the victim from the trail to a waiting medical crew, who took the victim to a hospital.

Firefighters opted to fly the victim to safety because the trail was steep and the terrain was unstable, sheriff’s officials said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s