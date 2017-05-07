Man drives car into median, suspected of drunk driving

By Published:

MORGAN HILL (BCN) — Police arrested a man this weekend on suspicion of driving under the influence after he struck a center median in Morgan Hill.

According to police, 27-year-old Rosalio Olveraarvizo of San Martin was driving west on East Dunne Avenue when he left the roadway and struck the raised center median, causing both driver-side tires to blowout and sending sparks onto the roadway.

Police estimate that he was traveling 40 mph, which they said can be a fatal collision speed.

Olveraarvizo was arrested for his fourth DUI in the last few years, which made this arrest a felony, police said. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail and held without bail.

According to police, this is the second felony DUI arrest this weekend.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s