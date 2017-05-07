Man found dead near Concord Chuck E. Cheese

Published:

CONCORD (KRON/BCN)–A man was found dead this morning near a Chuck E. Cheese in Concord, according to police.

Police said officers responded to Willow Pass between Gateway Boulevard and Market Street around 9 a.m. on reports of a man that appeared to be deceased.

Upon arrival, officers found the mans body in some bushes, and confirmed he was dead. Detectives were called to the scene immediately to investigate.

Police said the man’s identity is not being released at this time, and the cause of death was not yet known.

Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Kevin Giacoletto at (925) 671-3040.

