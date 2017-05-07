Marin County deputy coroner charged with molesting minor

HUMBOLT COUNTY (KRON)–A Marin County deputy coroner was arrested Thursday in Eureka for allegedly molesting a minor, according to Humbolt County jail officials.

The sexual abuse went on multiple times between 2008 and 2011.

The victim was between 14-17 years old during that time span.

Harris is being charged with one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years old, lewd acts and oral sex with a minor, and a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery involving the female victim.

The Santa Rosa Police Department will be leading the investigation due to a conflict of interest with Harris formerly working for the Marin County Sheriff’s Department.

He is in Humbolt County Jail and will be arraigned on Monday.

