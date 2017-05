Missing: 24-year-old male out of Yosemite Valley

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (KRON)–Authorities in Yosemite National Park are searching for a 24-year-old man who was last seen earlier this week.

Officials believe Alexander Joseph Sevier went hiking in the area of Yosemite Valley on or around May 1.

Sevier was possibly spotted on Monday near a housekeeping camp.

He was possibly wearing Aeropostale, Abercrombie, or Hollister brand clothing.

Sevier is 5’6″, weighs 128-lbs, black hair, and brown eyes.

