Oakland man accused of trafficking a minor

By Published:

OAKLAND (BCN)–A 34-year-old Oakland man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of taking a minor from Oregon to California to engage in prostitution, federal prosecutors said.

Eugene McNeely was arrested and made his first appearance in federal court in Oakland the same day.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury on April 20 for allegedly transporting a minor from Oregon to Oakland where he intended her to be a prostitute, according to federal prosecutors.

McNeely is in federal custody. His next court date is Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. before U.S. Magistrate Judge Nandor Vadas.

The court will identify an attorney for McNeely and hear about the status of his detention.

McNeely faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, a $250,000 fine and a lifetime of supervised release.

McNeely faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and five years of supervised release if he is convicted.

A judge also may order forfeiture and restitution, according to prosecutors.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s