SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–An off-duty Uber driver was allegedly abducted and forced to drive from San Francisco to Richmond at gunpoint Saturday night, police said.
Allegedly a man and a woman got into his vehicle after the victim told the pair he was off-duty.
Richmond police assisted San Francisco officers in the investigation and entered the car’s information into the stolen vehicle system
The investigation is still ongoing.
