SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–An off-duty Uber driver was allegedly abducted and forced to drive from San Francisco to Richmond at gunpoint Saturday night, police said.

Allegedly a man and a woman got into his vehicle after the victim told the pair he was off-duty.

Richmond police assisted San Francisco officers in the investigation and entered the car’s information into the stolen vehicle system

The investigation is still ongoing.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES