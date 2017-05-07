Pedestrian crashes car into a Concord officer’s car

CONCORD (BCN) — A police officer and his K-9 were inside their patrol vehicle when they were struck by another vehicle early Saturday morning in Concord, police said.

According to a post on the Concord Police Department’s Facebook page, police were investigating a collision on Meadow Lane near Leland Way at 2 a.m. Saturday.

Officer Coniglio was standing near his patrol vehicle while controlling traffic at the intersection when he heard a GMC truck

accelerating from the direction of Sunshine Drive.

According to police, Officer Coniglio realized that the truck was not going to stop and, concerned that his K-9 inside his patrol vehicle was in harms way, he jumped into the vehicle to move it.

Officer Coniglio was able to move the vehicle about two feet before the truck collided into the driver side of his patrol vehicle. The officer and the K-9 were transported to hospitals with minor injuries and then released, police said.

The suspect driving the truck was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He received medical treatment and then was taken to the Martinez Detention Facility, police said.