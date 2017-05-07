Police arrest man in connection to drug and firearm offenses in Vallejo

SOLANO Co. (BCN) — Solano County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Friday in Vallejo on suspicion of drug and firearm offenses.

Solano County sheriff’s officials received a report Friday afternoon of a possible vandalism in progress.

While investigating, deputies stopped a vehicle and contacted the driver, 21-year-old Eli Oani of Vallejo. Deputies learned that Oani was on probation and discovered he was in possession of methamphetamine and a loaded firearm, sheriff’s officials said.

Oani was booked into the Solano County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, ammunition, and a controlled substance, as well as being on probation.