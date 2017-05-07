Police investigate an officer involved shooting near a mobile home park in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — The San Jose police department is investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning.

According to San Jose Police, around 7:59 a.m. officers responded to the 2200 block of Tully Road due to a suspicious person armed with a handgun.

Police said when the officers arrived on scene the man opened fire in direction of the officers, and immediately jumped the fence into a nearby mobile home park off of Quimby Road.

One officer opened fire at the suspect, but did not strike the suspect.

San Jose police conducted a search, and within a short time the suspect was located and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

The officer is being placed on paid administrative leave, according to San Jose police.

An investigation has been launched and residents with any additional information has been asked to contact the San Jose police department.