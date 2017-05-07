Warriors’ Steve Kerr underwent spinal cord leak procedure

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr reacts as he enters the court in his return from back surgery, before the Warriors' NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers on Friday, Jan. 22, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has had a spinal cord leak procedure on his back and remains out indefinitely.

Owner Joe Lacob updated Kerr’s condition during an interview with Bloomberg Radio.

Kerr did not travel to Salt Lake City for the Warriors’ 102-01 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night that gave Golden State a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference second-round series. He saw a specialist at Duke University on Friday.

Kerr had back surgery about two years ago and has been dealing with complications. Assistant Mike Brown took over as acting coach for Game 3 of the first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Warriors are 7-0 in the playoffs and have the longest winning streak in a single postseason in franchise history.

