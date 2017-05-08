1 dead, 2 injured following shooting in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD (KRON) — One person is dead and two are injured after a shooting early Monday morning in Fairfield, according to police.

Around 4:30 a.m. police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1300 block of Crowley Ln.

Officers found three victims at the scene.

One victim was pronounced dead.

Of the two injured, one is in serious but stable condition, and the other is stable.

Further information about the case was not immediately made available.

