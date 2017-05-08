2 confirmed dead following plane crash in Napa County

By Published: Updated:

NAPA COUNTY (KRON) — Two people died this morning when the plane they were in crashed on land in Napa County near the eastern end of Lake Berryessa, a Napa County sheriff’s captain said.

The crash occurred around 9:20 a.m. near Little Portuguese Cove between Pleasure Cove Marina and Markley Cove Resort, Capt. Steve Blower said.

The single-engine Icon A5 crashed under circumstances officials have not determined yet.

The crash site is inaccessible by land so emergency personnel are getting to the site by boat.

Paramedics confirmed at the site that both people were dead, according to Blower.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash, FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s