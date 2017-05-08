2 confirmed dead following plane crash in Napa County

NAPA COUNTY (KRON) — Two people died this morning when the plane they were in crashed on land in Napa County near the eastern end of Lake Berryessa, a Napa County sheriff’s captain said.

The crash occurred around 9:20 a.m. near Little Portuguese Cove between Pleasure Cove Marina and Markley Cove Resort, Capt. Steve Blower said.

The single-engine Icon A5 crashed under circumstances officials have not determined yet.

The crash site is inaccessible by land so emergency personnel are getting to the site by boat.

Paramedics confirmed at the site that both people were dead, according to Blower.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash, FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said.

