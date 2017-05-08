Austrian court: Facebook must delete hate postings worldwide

By Published:
FILE - In this May 16, 2012 file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook says its cracking down on online gun sales, with a new policy that bars private individuals from advertising or selling firearms on the worlds largest social network, Friday, Jan. 29, 2016.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

 

VIENNA (AP) — An Austrian court has ruled that Facebook must delete hate speech postings worldwide and that Austrian law can be applied to lawsuits against the social media website.

Maria Windhager, a lawyer for an Austrian politician, said Monday’s ruling is a rebuff to the social media giant’s claims that any court actions against it can be heard only in California or Ireland, where Facebook’s world and European headquarters are located.

Windhager represents Greens politician Eva Glawischnig, who went to court over comments about her posted through a fake profile.

The Austria Press Agency says Monday’s decision arose from Facebook’s appeal of a lower court ruling ordering it to delete the postings.

Facebook did not immediately comment on the decision.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s