Body found in car near Novato school

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — The Marin County Sheriff’s Office found a body inside a car near a Novato school on Monday afternoon, police said.

Police said they got a call about a suspicious car in the area of Grant Avenue near Our Lady of Loretto School at around 1:25 p.m. Officers found that the body was not related to the school and there was no threat to the students.

No other information has been released by police.

