Body found in car near Novato school

By Published:

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — The Marin County Sheriff’s Office found a body inside a car near a Novato school on Monday afternoon, police said.

Police said they got a call about a suspicious car in the area of Grant Avenue near Our Lady of Loretto School at around 1:25 p.m. Officers found that the body was not related to the school and there was no threat to the students.

No other information has been released by police.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s