Car crash closes San Jose city streets

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A car accident Monday morning in San Jose has caused some city streets to close, according to San Jose Fire Department.
Around 5:45 a.m., fire officials reported the crash on Branham Ln. at Calle de Farrar.
All westbound lanes of Branham are blocked, authorities said.
There is no estimation for when the area will reopen to traffic.
No further information regarding injuries or the circumstances leading up to the crash has been released.
Stay with KRON4 for updates.
#SanJose heads up for a nasty crash on city streets on Branham Lane at Calle de Farrar, lanes still blocked. Avoid the area. https://t.co/cSatCIofb8
— Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) May 8, 2017
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- SAN JOSE POLICE FATALLY SHOOT MAN WHO ALLEGEDLY KILLED EX’S PARENTS
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS VICTIM ASKED TO CALL MOM AS HE WAS DYING
- TEEN WITH AUTISM DENIED UN TRIP HE WON WITH ESSAY CONTEST
- VIDEO SHOWS WOMAN FAKING HER OWN WORKPLACE INJURY
- ARMY PHOTOGRAPHER CAPTURED HER OWN DEATH IN MORTAR EXPLOSION
- CALIFORNIA HOMEOWNER HOLDS TEEN BURGLARY SUSPECTS AT GUNPOINT
- WOMAN MOVES INTO NEW HOUSE, FINDS NEARLY 100 SNAKES