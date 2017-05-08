Car crash closes San Jose city streets

Courtesy of San Jose FD

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A car accident Monday morning in San Jose has caused some city streets to close, according to San Jose Fire Department.

Around 5:45 a.m., fire officials reported the crash on Branham Ln. at Calle de Farrar.

All westbound lanes of Branham are blocked, authorities said.

There is no estimation for when the area will reopen to traffic.

No further information regarding injuries or the circumstances leading up to the crash has been released.

