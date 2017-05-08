Gary’s Word: Michael Jordan or LeBron James?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The NBA Playoffs overall have been less than compelling, leading hoop fans to strike up the, “Is LeBron James now as good as Michael Jordan?”

Most veteran observers go to Jordan’s 6 for 6 in Championship finals, his nine scoring titles, and his yearly spot on the all-defensive team.

Here is why I think James is Jordan’s equal: 6 foot 8 inches, 270 pounds, James is an all-time great passer and leader.

He can play all five positions while never, never, never getting hurt.

You’d be surprised how many young fans go Jordan strictly on his videos and enormously popular tennis shoes brand.

Many people though, inside the game–GM’s, Scouts–will tell you there has never been a man his size who can dominate at every level of the game.

Another seven-game upset of the Warriors this June and the consensus will have to say LeBron James is Michael Jordan’s equal.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES